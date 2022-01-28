Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 52,119 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,119 shares during the period. CorePoint Lodging makes up about 2.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 7.54% of CorePoint Lodging worth $68,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth about $7,310,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 66.3% in the second quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 483,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth about $1,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the period.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CPLG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 31,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,541. The stock has a market cap of $915.25 million, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.