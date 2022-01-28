Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEI. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

