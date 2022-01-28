Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dover worth $22,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after acquiring an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after acquiring an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

