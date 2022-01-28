DRIFE (DRF) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $50,226.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DRIFE has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00042461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00105311 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRF is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,048,240 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DRIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

