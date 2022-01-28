DT Midstream, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for DT Midstream in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

DTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

