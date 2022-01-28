DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

