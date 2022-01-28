Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 737 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 129.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $189.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.56. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

