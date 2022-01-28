Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

NYSE:OKE opened at $60.17 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

