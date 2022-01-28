Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 580 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.66 and a 1 year high of $114.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

