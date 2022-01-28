Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 590 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $208.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $146.53 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.