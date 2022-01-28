Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EXP traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $142.26. The stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,902. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.15.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.08.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.