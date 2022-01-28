Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EXP traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.82. The company had a trading volume of 373,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.15. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

