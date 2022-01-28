Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-$10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.72.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.08.

EMN stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average of $112.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

