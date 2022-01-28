Eaton (ETN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $155.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

