Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after buying an additional 272,827 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of EFL opened at $9.20 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

