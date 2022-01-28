eBoost Trading Up 29.7% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $71.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00289795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

