ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.62

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.62 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.62). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.60), with a volume of 93,359 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £147.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.08.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

In other ECO Animal Health Group news, insider Christopher Wilks acquired 16,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £25,058.45 ($33,807.95).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.