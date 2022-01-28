Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.85 Per Share

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 196.94 ($2.66) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.48. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 209 ($2.82). The stock has a market cap of £199.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56.

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 768 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £1,474.56 ($1,989.42).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.