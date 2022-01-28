Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 419.1% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6.4% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

ECL stock opened at $183.52 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.54 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

