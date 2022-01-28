Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.76.

NYSE EW opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.19. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 107,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

