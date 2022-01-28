Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

