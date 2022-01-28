Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $665,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,461 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.