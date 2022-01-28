eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of eHealth worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth $235,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth $241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $85.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

