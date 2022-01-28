Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.83. Electromed shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 8,499 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELMD. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 million, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Electromed by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Electromed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Electromed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Electromed by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

