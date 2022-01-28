Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $131.91. 117,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

