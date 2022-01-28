Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 146.80 ($1.98). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.98), with a volume of 1,025,053 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.59. The stock has a market cap of £818.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

