Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Shares of ELMUF stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.