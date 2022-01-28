Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Upgraded to Buy at DNB Markets

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELMUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ELMUF opened at $57.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

