Ellipsis (EPS) Market Capitalization Tops $91.78 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $91.78 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00042399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00105021 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 613,806,409 coins and its circulating supply is 576,181,857 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.