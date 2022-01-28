Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 85.50 to SEK 81.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

