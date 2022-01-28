Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,341 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

