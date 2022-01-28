Empirical Finance LLC Buys 403 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $563,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,940,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $212.17 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.91 and its 200 day moving average is $206.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

