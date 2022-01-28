Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $67.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.