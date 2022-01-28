Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

