Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 60.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.61.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.