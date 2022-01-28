Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

ZTS opened at $187.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

