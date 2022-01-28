Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 763 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southern by 201.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Southern by 750.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,521 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

