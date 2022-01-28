Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $58,793,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.87.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $269.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $234.39 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

