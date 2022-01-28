Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lam Research by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 93,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $555.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $676.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.19. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.93.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

