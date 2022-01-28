Empirical Finance LLC Sells 90,118 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,118 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

