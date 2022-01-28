Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I (NYSE:EPWR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 7,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 23,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.