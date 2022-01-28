Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

