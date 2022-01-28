Enbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after buying an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 59,055 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.19 on Friday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.