Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.36.

TSE:EFX opened at C$6.71 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.23. The firm has a market cap of C$601.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

