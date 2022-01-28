Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Energizer were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENR. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Energizer by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 522,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Energizer by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,952,000 after buying an additional 413,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of ENR stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.