EOSDT (EOSDT) Hits One Day Volume of $800.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $800.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.00 or 0.06689609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,828.36 or 0.99983149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052011 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

