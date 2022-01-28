Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 66,326 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,387,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,326 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $173,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $101.69. The company had a trading volume of 178,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,197. The firm has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

