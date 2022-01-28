Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,846,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,190 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $244,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after buying an additional 350,578 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 80,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,514. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

