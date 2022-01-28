Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $280.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.18.

NYSE EFX opened at $224.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,955,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,515,000 after purchasing an additional 73,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

