Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after buying an additional 605,249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

